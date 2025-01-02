Cop Murdered, Pushed in Front of Train By Two Men in Navi Mumbai | Image: PTI/ Representative

Thane: A policeman was murdered by two unidentified persons who attacked him and then pushed him in front of a train between Rabale and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, according to a police official on Thursday.

The Vashi railway police station official said that the victim was identified as 42-year-old Vijay Ramesh Chavan, a resident of Ghansoli.

"The incident took place between 5:25am and 5:35am on Wednesday. The accused, who were wearing white shirts, attacked Chavan with some unidentified object and pushed him in front of a train. The motive behind the murder is not known. No arrests have been made so far," the official said.

The police official informed that a case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.