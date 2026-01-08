‘Cops Aided Mamata In Document Theft’: Jethmalani Flags ‘Serious Offences’ During ED Raids

New Delhi/Kolkata: Senior advocate and BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday accused the West Bengal Police of aiding and abetting the alleged theft of crucial documents and the wilful obstruction of public servants during ED raids at multiple locations across West Bengal, including the I-PAC headquarters and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain in Kolkata.

The ED raids are part of a nationwide crackdown in a fake government job scam and alleged money laundering case. The ED suspects that Trinamool Congress (TMC) used coal block scam's money during Goa elections and the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) allegedly facilitated the process in Goa.

Saying that the matter can no longer be probed by the Kolkata Police, Jethmalani said the police stormed the IPAC headquarters premises and stood by as documents were allegedly taken away by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The police acted hand in glove with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making the case fit for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe,” he said.

“This time they have been hand in glove very clearly. The West Bengal Police aided Mamata Banerjee in her theft. This matter has to go to the CBI now,” the senior advocate said.

Jethmalani repeatedly stressed that the alleged acts amounted to serious criminal offences and argued that the state police cannot be entrusted with investigating its own role in the matter.

“There are serious offences here. These cannot be investigated by the Kolkata Police. The Police Commissioner himself came with her. It is a serious offence,” he alleged.

According to Jethmalani, the presence of senior police officials at the scene points to institutional complicity rather than a routine law-and-order situation.

Section 132 Of BNS Invoked

Referring to provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Jethmalani cited Section 132, which deals with assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.

Section 132 of the BNS provides for punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment, or fine, or both, for anyone who wilfully obstructs or uses force against a public servant while they are performing lawful duties.

Jethmalani alleged that public servants were obstructed from performing their official functions and that documents were removed in full view of the police, constituting a clear violation under Section 132 of the BNS.

“This is a case of wilfully obstructing a public servant. The theft of documents took place in front of the Bengal Police,” he claimed.

Demand For CBI Probe

The BJP MP asserted that allowing the West Bengal Police to investigate the matter would amount to a conflict of interest, given the allegations of police involvement.

“The West Bengal Police cannot be allowed to investigate such offences. The only way forward is a CBI investigation,” Jethmalani said.