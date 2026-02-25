Updated 25 February 2026 at 23:15 IST
Delhi Police Vs Himachal Police: Faceoff In Shimla Over Congress Workers' Arrest For Shirtless Protest
A major face off took place between officers of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday over the arrest of Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi. As many as 20 Delhi Police officers were detained by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Solan.
- India News
- 1 min read
Shimla: A major face off took place between officers of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday over the arrest of Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi's Bharat mandapam. As many as 20 Delhi Police officers were detained by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla. This came after Delhi cops arrested three Congress workers from Rohru, Shimla, for their role in the protest.
“Himachal Police intervened after receiving information about the detention. Shimla Police has brought back the three youths, who were taken into illegal detention by Delhi Police. They are being produced before a local court as per legal procedure,” Himachal Pradesh Police said.
Delhi Police had made the arrest without informing the local authorities.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 22:56 IST