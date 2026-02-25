Delhi Police Vs Himachal Police: Faceoff In Shimla Over Congress Workers' Arrest For Shirtless Protest

Shimla: A major face off took place between officers of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday over the arrest of Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi's Bharat mandapam. As many as 20 Delhi Police officers were detained by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla. This came after Delhi cops arrested three Congress workers from Rohru, Shimla, for their role in the protest.