Cops And Forensic Experts Among 9 Killed in Nowgam Police Station Blast

Nowgam: One personnel of State Investigation Agency (SIA), three personnel of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the Magistrate's team and one tailor who was associated with the team are among the nine people who were killed in the explosion at the Nowgam Police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

A Naib Tehsildar, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad of Soibugh Budgam, is among the deceased. As many as 27 police personnel, two revenue officials and three civilians from the adjacent areas were injured in the attack and were immediately taken to a hospital.

The Nowgam explosion took place just four days after national capital Delhi was shaken with a blast near the Red Fort. As many as nine people were killed and 32 people were left injured after the midnight explosion ripped through the police station on Friday around midnight.

The Nowgam blast occurred when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sampling ammonium nitrate and other items seized from Faridabad in a terror doctor module linked to the Delhi explosion.

The authorities have confirmed that the blast was an accidental explosion, not a terror attack.

The Nowgam Police Station was involved in the investigation into the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module since October, when posters related to JeM cropped up in the area.

‘Speculation Into The Blast Unnecessary’: J&K DGP

In a first statement after the blast, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat said, “A huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals and regents were…recovered from Faridabad on 9th and 10th of November, 2025. This recovery, like the rest of the recoveries which we have done, was transported and kept securely in the open area of the Police Station Nowgam. As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, this process was going on for the past two days…by the FSL team.”

“Due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the sampling process and handling was being done with utmost caution by the FSL team. However, unfortunately, during this course, last night, around 11.20 PM, an accidental explosion took place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary. 9 people have lost their lives in this incident,” the DGP added.

“The cause of this unfortunate incident is being inquired into. J&K Police stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief,” DGP Nalin Prabhat said.

‘Never Heard Such A Loud Blast’: Locals Left Shaken

A local resident named Shafad Ahmed, while speaking to ANI about the “loud blast”, said, “We were left shaken. We went to sleep later and found out about it this morning...We came here to see things on our own. But they are not letting us go to our relatives here. My relatives reside near the Police Station. I have not been able to speak with them. They (security personnel) are not letting us meet them, but they cannot help it either.” The man added, “I had never heard such loud blast in my life.”

J&K L-G, CM Omar Abdullah To Visit Blast Site

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will visit the explosion site today.