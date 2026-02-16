Updated 16 February 2026 at 20:13 IST
Cops Injured As 2 Pakistani Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Jammu, Security On High Alert
Two inmates escaped from a Juvenile Home in the RS Pura area of Jammu on Monday, attacking police personnel as they fled, triggering a high alert across the region.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jammu: In an incident of a major security breach, two inmates escaped from a Juvenile Home in the RS Pura area of Jammu on Monday, after allegedly attacking police personnel as they fled, triggering high alert across the region. It has also been confirmed that a third inmate also managed to escape during the incident.
The CCTV footage of the incident has also been accessed, which show the inmates firing with a pistol in hand, and fleeing immediately. However, how they managed to procure the pistol or whether it belonged to the security personnel is yet to be traced.
The escaped Pakistani inmates have been identified as Mohd Sanaullah and Ahsan Anwar. A third inmate, identified as local gangster Karanjit Singh Gugga has also reportedly fled.
Among the police personnel who have been injured in the incident are a Special Police Officer (SPO), and a Head Constable.
Advertisement
A search operation has been launched to track down the escapees. Security has also been tightened across Jammu and adjoining areas, with checkpoints strengthened, given the involvement of the Pakistani nationals and the theft of a firearm.
After the breach, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has sought details of all Pakistani juvenile inmates lodged in jails, as part of a broader security review.
Advertisement
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is expected to visit the site promptly to assess the situation and review security arrangements accordingly. Police are probing how the inmates managed to bypass security measures and gain access to a weapon inside the high-security premises. Further details are awaited as an indepth investigation is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 19:40 IST