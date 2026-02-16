Cops Injured As 2 Pakistani Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Jammu, Security On High Alert

Jammu: In an incident of a major security breach, two inmates escaped from a Juvenile Home in the RS Pura area of Jammu on Monday, after allegedly attacking police personnel as they fled, triggering high alert across the region. It has also been confirmed that a third inmate also managed to escape during the incident.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also been accessed, which show the inmates firing with a pistol in hand, and fleeing immediately. However, how they managed to procure the pistol or whether it belonged to the security personnel is yet to be traced.

The escaped Pakistani inmates have been identified as Mohd Sanaullah and Ahsan Anwar. A third inmate, identified as local gangster Karanjit Singh Gugga has also reportedly fled.

Among the police personnel who have been injured in the incident are a Special Police Officer (SPO), and a Head Constable.

A search operation has been launched to track down the escapees. Security has also been tightened across Jammu and adjoining areas, with checkpoints strengthened, given the involvement of the Pakistani nationals and the theft of a firearm.

After the breach, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has sought details of all Pakistani juvenile inmates lodged in jails, as part of a broader security review.

