Cops Widen Probe Into 'Four-Acre' Land Deal In Shirdi Involving 'Godman' Ashok Kharat, Rohit Pawar Demands ED Action

New Delhi: Uncovering a complex web of financial irregularities, the Shirdi Police have now significantly intensified their probe into a controversial ‘four-acre’ land transaction involving Nashik's self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The investigation has uncovered a staggering 132 bank accounts across the Samata and Jagdamba Mata Credit Societies in which Kharat is listed as a beneficiary.

A formal inquiry is already underway into 100 of these accounts at the Samata Credit Society, and because these accounts are tied to 57 different individuals, authorities are preparing to question every person involved.

Recognizing the vast scale of Kharat’s influence within the Shirdi and Rahata talukas, investigators have now expanded their scrutiny to include four additional financial institutions including Rahata Peoples, Buldhana Urban, Sant Nagebaba, and Swami Vivekananda Credit Societies.

The sheer scale of the investigation highlights Kharat’s extensive influence and deep-seated network within the financial infrastructure of the Shirdi and Rahata talukas. Investigators are now focused on untangling these multi-layered transactions to expose the full extent of the alleged malfeasance.

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Money laundering?

Coming down heaving on Kharat (Bhondoo), NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar claimed that Kharat is deeply entrenched in a massive money laundering operation via hawala networks spanning four to five countries, including Australia and Dubai.

Taking to X, Pawar further alleged that Kharat has facilitated the transfer of thousands of crores of illicit funds belonging to corrupt officials and political figures to these international destinations.

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Far from being a minor player, Kharat is described as a pivotal figure in a major criminal nexus, making it imperative for central investigative agencies to step in, he claimed.

Given that these allegations involve cross-border financial crimes that could pose a legitimate threat to national security, there is a strong call for the Home Department to conduct an exhaustive investigation, provided sufficient evidence exists, without allowing the case to devolve into political point-scoring.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

Kharat is a retired Merchant Navy officer, who called himself "Captain", and built his image as a spiritual healer and astrologer, operating from an office in Canada Corner, Nashik.

He reportedly presented himself as a man with supernatural powers, claiming he could solve personal problems through mantras, rituals and numerology.

He also reportedly used his image as a spiritual guide to gain access to influential circles, including politicians and prominent individuals, over the years.

Kharat had hit headlines last month after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over three years.

Lavish lifestyle in focus

The sexual assault allegations against Kharat have also brought his lavish lifestyle into the spotlight. Kharat has made nearly 150 foreign trips since his business boomed. Authorities are investigating whether these fancy trips were funded by extortion and fraudulent rituals.