Hassan: Suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Monday, released a video claiming he would return to India on Friday, May 31. The 33-year-old sexual assault accused has stated he will appear before the police and cooperate in the probe against him.

Prajwal Revanna Releases Video

Revanna in the video has claimed, "My trip abroad was pre-planned. This is a political conspiracy against me. The SIT served a notice to me and I replied to it through my lawyer."

"Let God's, people's and family's blessing be on me. I will surely come before SIT on May 31, Friday. After coming, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me," he added.

There was no independent confirmation from the JD(S) or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter.

Revanna, who has claimed in the video that all the charges against him were false, is facing multiple charges of sexually abusing women.

Exactly a month back, on April 27, Revanna reportedly left for Germany a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large ever since several videos of him allegedly sexually abusing women emerged and went viral.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said that it was shameful that Revanna fled to Germany using his diplomatic passport a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. The Congress-led Karnataka government has urged the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport.

JD(S) Takes ‘Credit’ for Revanna's Video

In a bizarre act, the JD(S) took the 'credit' for releasing the video soon after the sitting MP released the video. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader said, "About this case, our (JDS) National President Deve Gowda and I had asked him (Prajwal) to appear in front of SIT for investigation. Deve Gowda had warned him and I had appealed. By respecting party workers, he has responded and that gives me relief. The investigation will go on. All truth will be out in the investigation and whose role is there. The fact that he has responded to the pain of the party karyakarta and has shown affection to them makes me happy."

Responding 27 days after massive allegations surfaced against him, Revanna has apologised to his parents, grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as well as former Karnataka Chief Minister and his uncle HD Kumaraswamy for not sharing with them his whereabouts.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara Responds

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "Prajwal Revanna says he'll appear in front of SIT on (May) 31st at 10 am and cooperate with the investigation. I welcome this statement. As all of you know, in Karnataka's history this kind of incident hasn't happened. All efforts were in to bring him back. Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) wrote two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had appealed to the CBI and then to Interpol for (issuing) a Blue Corner notice and it was issued. We had appealed to the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport. The External Affairs Ministry stated that the procedure to cancel his passport was underway. Prajwal's statement is welcomed. He must appear and have to say whatever he has to say in front of the SIT."

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

Revanna is currently facing a probe by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Karnataka government following a complaint by a woman who worked as a maid at his residence. (with PTI inputs)