Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Cotton Candy Banned in Puducherry? Check Details

In a video message, Puducherry governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has alerted the people to be cautious while buying the candy.

Digital Desk
cotton candy
The candy sellers can sell it after obtaining a quality certificate from the food safety department. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Puducherry: The sale of cotton candy has been banned in Puducherry after the detection of a toxic substance in it. While announcing the ban, the authorities have given some relaxations to candy sellers as they can sell it after obtaining a quality certificate from the food safety department.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday stated, in her order, that the food safety officials tested the candy and found a harmful chemical called ‘Rhodamine-B’ in it that was being sold in the Union Territory. Following this, an order was issued announcing its ban.

In a video message, Tamilisai Soundararajan has alerted the people to be cautious while buying the candy.

"Those who have not got the quality certificate can immediately approach the food safety department and get it. After that, they can start selling cotton candy. The faster they get the food safety certification, the faster they can start their business. Until then, the sale of cotton candy is banned," the order read.

Those violating the ban will have to face strict actions against them.

In a video appeal, the governor said, "It has been found that a toxic substance named ‘Rhodamine B’ is being used in the cotton candies that are consumed by children and others in Puducherry. We have directed officials to inspect shops that are selling cotton candies, and they will be seized if the presence of this toxic substance is found in the cotton candies."
"People should be aware that food items having colour additives must not be given to children," she added.

Known for its bright pink colouration when used in various applications, Rhodamine B, is a chemical compound that functions as a dye. Often abbreviated as RhB, it is a water-soluble fluorescent dye. It is hazardous for humans as it can cause oxidative stress on cells and tissues if ingested. It can even lead to serious health such as  liver damage, tumours, and even cancer issued if mixed with food.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

