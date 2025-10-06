Cough Syrup Deaths: Madhya Pradesh LoP Demands Rs10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victim Families

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla over the deaths of children in Chhindwara after allegedly consuming a contaminated cough syrup.

He demanded an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the victims and a job for their families, and questioned CM Mohan Yadav for not taking action against the Drug Controller.

Singhar told ANI, “Now, when so many children have died, you have banned that company. But you are filing a case against the doctor. What is the doctor's fault? Thousands of doctors write prescriptions, but the company manufactures the medicine. The government appoints the Drug Controller to deal with the medicine company. Why haven't you held the Drug Controller accountable?” He asked the Chief Minister to take action before the situation further deteriorates and requested that he summon the Health Minister. He said, “And Chief Minister, will you wake up when Madhya Pradesh turns into a graveyard? I believe immediate action is necessary. The Chief Minister should immediately seek answers from the Health Minister. He should summon him. A clean chit was given to the cough syrup company.”

"I would like to urge the Health Minister and Chief Minister to take immediate action and conduct a judicial inquiry. Victims should be given Rs 10 lakh each. If there is anyone in their family, they should be given a job," Singhar added. At least 14 deaths have been reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, while eight children have been admitted to a hospital, said an official.