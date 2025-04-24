Couldn't Bring Him Back Home: Wife of Christian Man Shot Dead by Terrorists After he Failed to Recite Kalma

Sushil Nathania, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office. | Image: Republic TV

Sushil Nathaniel, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office in Alirajpur district, was among those shot dead by coward terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

He had travelled to Kashmir with his family to celebrate his wife Jennifer’s birthday. Sadly, he lost his life in the attack on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists.

The Nathaniel family’s trip turned into a nightmare. Sushil was with his wife Jennifer, son Austin, and daughter Akanksha when the attack occurred. The incident has left the entire family shattered.

Terrorists first forced Sushil to kneel and then asked him to recite Islamic prayers (Kalma). When he told them that he was a Christian, they shot him multiple times.

Sushil had earlier hidden his wife to protect her and then stood alone in front of the attackers—an act of immense bravery shared by his family members.

Jennifer said that three heavily-armed young terrorists asked my husband to recite Kalma and then shot him. "My husband took a bullet on his chest to save my life," she said.

‘"I couldn’t bring him back home," Devasted Jennifer said bursting into tears.

The news of Sushil’s death has left his relatives in deep sorrow. They are demanding strict action from the Prime Minister, urging that the terrorists be identified and eliminated. Sushil’s death has not only shaken his family but also the entire town of Alirajpur, where he was a respected LIC officer.

At least 28 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.