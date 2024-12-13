‘Couldn’t Afford a Second Suit’: Elon Musk’s Mother Shares Rare Throwback From 1990

Viral News: Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, recently shared a throwback picture of his son, Elon Musk, on social media in which he is wearing a $99 suit.

Elon Musk Viral

Sharing a throwback post on social media Maye Musk wrote, “This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom‘s painting on the wall. The suit cost $99 which included a free shirt, tie and socks. A great bargain! He wore this suit every day to his bank job in Toronto. I couldn’t afford a second suit. We were happy.”

Maye Musk's post shares how his son's hard work has paid off and how he has come a long way.

Elon Musk is now the first ever who amassed a $400 billion fortune, which surprisingly surpasses the combined net worth of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Maye Musk Throwback Picture Viral

Netizens React to Elon Musk's Suit Picture

Netizens seem to be impressed with Elon Musk's mother's viral post sharing their own thoughts and experiences on the same. One user wrote, “LOL, I know the feeling. My first job working at a small radio station in Little Rock Arkansas in '95 I bought a cheap blue suite with no cuffs, I told the guy just him them under I am in a hurry for an interview. I bought 2 white shirts one red tie and a pair of brown slippers.”

Another user says, “This is why we love Elon and you, Maye. You and Elon created an inspiration for our next generations of how hard work pays off. Thank you for raising 3 kids in difficult times.”

Musk has been enjoying the glow of his latest conquest, joining Trump for high-level meetings and galas at the soon-to-be president's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, Florida. The incoming administration is seeded with Musk allies, including venture capitalist and former PayPal executive David Sacks serving as the “White House AI & Crypto Czar” and Jared Isaacman, a tech billionaire who bought a series of spaceflights from Musk's SpaceX, named to lead NASA.