Counter Intelligence Kashmir Continue Crackdown, Confiscate Property of Former KCCI President Tied To Separatist Activities

Srinagar: In a continuing crackdown on separatist activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit on Wednesday seized immovable property worth crores belonging to former KCCI president, acting under court orders in a case tied to anti‑India activities.

According to officials, the operation was carried out under FIR number 07/2020 registered at the CIK police station. Senior officers supervised the process, which was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nisar Ahmed and Inspector Rashid Khan of District Investigation East.

Meanwhile, the CIK team reached former KCCI president Dr. Mubeen Shah’s residence in Buchwara, Dalgate, Srinagar, and seized 12 marlas of land registered in his name. The property, falling under Khasra numbers 236 and 337 and survey numbers 889/703, 595/353, and 888, is valued at crores of rupees.

Dr. Mubeen Shah, who served as president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry between 2006 and 2008, was arrested on August 6, 2019, shortly after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) along with several political, social, and religious leaders.

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However, his Malaysian wife challenged the detention in the Supreme Court, following this, Shah was temporarily released from Agra jail in December 2019, and the PSA order against him was subsequently withdrawn. Since then, he has been living in Malaysia with his family, and police claim he has obtained Malaysian citizenship.

Officials allege that while in Malaysia, Shah launched a social media campaign against the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370.

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Investigating agencies say his activities violated Indian law. Based on this, a case was registered against him in June 2020 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges linked to alleged Facebook posts targeting non‑locals in Kashmir.

His case also drew international attention in November 2019 when his detention was raised during a US Congressional hearing on human rights in South Asia. Indian‑American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal mentioned his arrest at the time, bringing global focus to his detention.