Some Countries Don’t Take A Stand On Terrorism Until They Become Victims Themselves: Jaishankar in Washington

Updated 3 July 2025 at 00:04 IST
Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a dig at nations who don't speak on terrorism unless they become the victim adding India has been very consistent in condemning terrorists attacks when other countries have been on radar.
Addressing the press in Washington, Union Minister S Jaishankar said, “It is a fact that often countries do not take a position when some other countries are victims of terrorism, which they would do when they themselves are.”
"In that respect honestly, we have been much more consistent and principled. When terror attacks happen elsewhere outside India, we have largely followed the same position that we have taken when they have happened in India... Many of them are not doing it or not doing it sufficiently enough and part of diplomacy is to exhort them, encourage them, persuade them, motivate them to do that, and which is why it's important to speak up, and which is why it's important to carry them with us to the best possibility," S Jaishankar said.
Responding when asked about Donald Trump's repeated claims on mediating India-Pakistan ceasefire, Dr S Jaishankar said, "The record of what happened at that time was very clear and the ceasefire was something which was negotiated between the DGMOs of the two countries..."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 3 July 2025 at 00:00 IST