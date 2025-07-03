Some Countries Don’t Take A Stand On Terrorism Until They Become Victims Themselves: Jaishankar in Washington

Addressing the press in Washington, Union Minister S Jaishankar said, “It is a fact that often countries do not take a position when some other countries are victims of terrorism, which they would do when they themselves are.”

"In that respect honestly, we have been much more consistent and principled. When terror attacks happen elsewhere outside India, we have largely followed the same position that we have taken when they have happened in India... Many of them are not doing it or not doing it sufficiently enough and part of diplomacy is to exhort them, encourage them, persuade them, motivate them to do that, and which is why it's important to speak up, and which is why it's important to carry them with us to the best possibility," S Jaishankar said.