Couple Dies After Car Falls Into Canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh District | Image: pti

Jaipur: A couple died after their car fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon and the car was pulled out of the canal on Saturday morning, they said.

Madan Singh (36) and his wife Mamta (32) were en route from Rathikheda bridge along the Indira Gandhi feeder canal, when it went out of control and fell into the canal, Circle Officer Karan Singh said.

A motorcyclist, who was behind the car, saw it falling into the canal and informed the farmers, he said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot, Singh said.

He said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers started a search for the car inside the canal which continued till Friday evening but stopped at night.

The search operation resumed on Saturday morning and the car was pulled out with the help of ropes, the CO added.