Couple Dies From Suffocation In New Tehri After Sleeping With Fireplace On

Couple Dies From Suffocation After Sleeping With Fireplace On In New Tehri | Image: Freepik

New Tehri: A couple tragically died due to suffocation caused by a burning fireplace in the Dwari-Thapla village of New Tehri on Thursday night. The incident came to the fore after their son went to wake them up the next morning.

The New Tehri police have identified the deceased couple as Madan Mohan Semwal (52) and his wife, Yashoda Devi (48), who had arrived in the village to attend a wedding ceremony. According to the police, as the night grew cold, they lit a fireplace and brought it into their room. They then fell asleep with the door closed, unaware of the dangers.

Around 11 pm, the couple's son went to wake them up the next morning but received no response. After trying for some time without success, concerned locals broke open the door and found the couple dead in their bed.

It was later determined that the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, which had been produced by the smoke from the fireplace. The deadly gas, which is colourless and odourless, is a common hazard in closed spaces when burning materials like wood.

The couple's son and daughter, after speaking with locals, decided to cremate the bodies at a nearby Ghat without informing the police. The local village administrator, Rinki Devi, confirmed the details of the incident.

Madan Mohan Semwal was a clerk at the Government Inter College in Saraswatisain.