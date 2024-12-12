sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Harish Salve | JNU Stone Pelting | D Gukesh | One Nation One Election | Bengaluru Techie Suicide | Elon Musk | ChatGPT Down | South Korea | Kapoors Meet PM Modi |

Published 23:59 IST, December 12th 2024

Couple Killed in Car-Truck Collision

A man and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Thursday evening.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
5 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border
Couple Killed in Car-Truck Collision | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Kalaburagi: A man and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Thursday evening, police said.

Mohammad Shekib Jilhani (32) and Sherin Shekib (28) died on the spot, they added.

The couple was on the way to Kalaburagi from Humanabad. The truck collided with the car near the Swami Samarth temple. The Kalaburagi police registered a case and started the investigation. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:59 IST, December 12th 2024