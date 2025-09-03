'Cousins Manipulated Father, My Loyalty Was Punished': K Kavitha's Explosive Revelations After Being Sacked By KCR From BRS

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has finally broken her silence on the high-profile family drama that erupted when the BRS suspended her, leading to her subsequent resignation from the party, which she attributed to her cousins’ actions.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, K. Kavitha claimed that her father and party president, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was manipulated by her cousins, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, who are vying for his political position.

"About 100 days ago, my private communication with my father was leaked by my so-called cousins, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. I have been fighting to address this grievance ever since. I requested my father and brother to investigate and punish those responsible for the leak, but unfortunately, no inquiry was conducted," Kavitha said.

"If my father, my brother, and I remain united, the vested interests of my cousins will not be fulfilled. They have been trying to divide my family from the beginning," she alleged.

She further claimed that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy orchestrated her suspension from the BRS.

"My camaraderie with my family after my release from jail was not accepted. If my father, my brother, and I stand united, no one can take that place, but my cousins have been eyeing it for a long time. I strongly believe Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao in orchestrating my suspension. If KCR's family is divided, taking over his position becomes much easier. I appeal to my father and brother to protect themselves and their positions, as what happened to me today could happen to them tomorrow," she said.

"Revanth Reddy is backing Harish Rao and Santosh Rao because allegations of corruption against them keep disappearing," she added, substantiating her argument.

Revealing details about the leaked conversation, she said, "It was confidential communication. The conversation was about the BRS celebrations and my honest feedback from party members, the public, and the press. I sent it to my father through someone, and it was leaked. That’s when the trouble began."

On her decision to resign from the party, she said, "I gave 20 years to this party, pouring my blood and sweat into it. I worked very hard, but after being unceremoniously suspended, I chose to resign. Why wait to be expelled? If my loyalty and integrity are rewarded with suspension, I felt it was better to resign. I was never after positions or power. My priority was always to protect my father and ensure his position in the party remains intact. My cousins have consistently acted against his interests."

"We fought many internal battles to protect him, but my cousins pressured my father to make this decision. I had warned at the party office that some people were scheming against me. My father is my leader, and if he doesn’t want me in the party, I won’t cling to the positions it bestowed upon me," she added.

She further revealed that she has not spoken to her father, KCR, or her brother, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (popularly known as KTR), in the last 100 days.

However, she dismissed the possibility of her brother KTR using their cousins to oust her from the party.

"I reached out to my brother on Rakhi. I told him I wanted to tie Rakhi to him without media presence. He said he would be in Bangalore, so I couldn’t tie Rakhi this year—one of the rare times I’ve missed it. That’s a personal grievance. Still, I don’t believe he would orchestrate something like this," Kavitha said.

Sharing her ordeal over the last 100 days, she told Republic, "They could have given me a show-cause notice or time to explain, but suspending me for speaking the truth and exposing people—while I was a victim myself—was unfair. If they thought my communication was wrong, they could have suspended me 100 days ago. The trauma and social media trolling I’ve endured have been immense."

Kavitha rejected theories about a property takeover following the family feud and denied corruption charges against her family.

"Making money was never our motive. Our family has always worked for the people of Telangana. There was no question of property or money. I’ve always been independent, and money has never been a priority for us. My only issue with my father and brother was their overlooking what happened under their noses," she said.

"I had my place in the party and didn’t aspire for more. My goal in politics was to support my father, and I did that," she added.

When asked why she remained silent about alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during Harish Rao’s tenure as irrigation minister, she responded, "I was never silent. I requested my father to remove him as irrigation minister because he funded many MLAs during elections to secure my father’s position. How could he fund so many MLAs without money gathered through corruption?"

On being rejected by her father, she said, "We communicate in our own way as a traditional, conservative Indian family. Since my father and I were close, I had the freedom to express myself openly. Nothing unusual happened here. I’ve always been loyal to the party and my leader, working tirelessly. But now, there’s little I can do."

Asked if she would reach out to her father after the incident, she said, "How can I expect my father to call me after how the BRS treated me? Before suspending me, they should have at least issued a show-cause notice."

Kavitha expressed her desire to remain in public life.

"I want to stay in public life, though I don’t know how, when, or in what form. I’m too sad to think about the future right now," she said.

"From my experience in the Telangana movement, I’ve learned that people matter more than anything else," she added.

For context, Kavitha’s family supported her immensely during her imprisonment in the Delhi liquor case, which she acknowledged during the interview.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has suspended MLC K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect due to her alleged "anti-party activities."

The decision was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation.

In a social media post on X, the official handle of BRS wrote, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

On September 1, BRS MLC K Kavith, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

She stated, "In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean...If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao."

Sharpening the attack, she said, "I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress...KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe."