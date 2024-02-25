Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 17,09,547, according to an official statement.

No Covid-related fatality was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 22,883, it said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Ghaziabad and four from Lucknow, the UP government said in the statement.

In the past 24 hours, 28 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,487, it said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 177, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.33 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.49 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, the statement said.