Covid-19 Cases Spike In India: New Wave Of Infections?

New Delhi: India is witnessing a concerning surge in Covid-19 cases, with multiple states reporting new infections. The Union Health Ministry has confirmed that the country currently has 257 active Covid cases, as of May 19. Meanwhile, Puducherry has reported 12 new cases, while Karnataka has 16 active cases. According to V Ravichandran, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services in Puducherry, the department has been screening individuals with cough and cold symptoms and is fully equipped to handle any emergency.

The Health Department in Puducherry has taken proactive measures, allocating four beds for Covid-19 patients at prominent hospitals and setting up a six-bed ward with a ventilator and oxygen support at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases in Gorimedu. Ravichandran assured the public that there is no need to panic, emphasising the department's preparedness. "The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi," he added.

Covid Situation Across India

Karnataka's State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed 16 active Covid-19 cases in the state, but reassured that the national situation remains under control. Health officials emphasised that the majority of these infections are mild and do not require hospitalisation. A senior government source stated that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control, following a high-level review chaired by the Director General of Health Services.

The review meeting was attended by representatives from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the emergency medical relief division, and other key agencies. The central health ministry is closely monitoring international trends and remains proactive in its response. Hospitals across the country have been advised to keep a close eye on cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections.

Hospitals Instructed To Maintain Adequate Preparation

India's surveillance network, which includes the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR systems, continues to track respiratory viruses, including Covid-19. The government has reviewed data on respiratory infections, including the common cold, Influenza-like Illness (ILI), and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The Health Department has also instructed hospitals to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other necessary supplies. The government is working to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to tackle the pandemic.

Rising Covid Cases, Global Concern

The rise in Covid cases in India comes amid growing concerns over increasing infections in parts of Asia, particularly Singapore and Hong Kong. Health officials are urging continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also emphasised the need for countries to remain vigilant and prepared.