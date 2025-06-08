Covid-19 Cases Surge In India: Active Cases Near 6000 Mark

New Delhi: India's active Covid-19 cases have seen another surge, with the number nearing the 6000 mark. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, the country has reported 391 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 5755 now.

As per the Health Ministry's data, four people have died due to Covid-related infection in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased was a 45-year-old pregnant woman in Maharashtra, who was hospitalised and later tested positive for Covid-19. In Kerala, a 59-year-old man with lung cancer succumbed to the virus-related issue. The other two patients who died were over 60 years old.

Kerala Reports Highest Number Of Covid Cases

Kerala has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 127 new infections and one death. Gujarat has reported 183 new cases, taking the state's active case count to 822. Maharashtra has reported 86 new cases, taking the total count since January to 1362.

New Variants Detected In Gujarat

As per reports, all the new cases in Gujarat are of the JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9, and XFG variants of the Omicron family, which cause mild fever and cough. The health department has stated that these variants are not severe and are being closely monitored.

Odisha's Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, has stated that the government is being cautious about Covid-19 and is training teachers to prevent the spread of the virus. He also urged the citizens to practise caution by explaining the importance of taking necessary precautions to avoid exposure to the virus.