No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Haryana on Sunday, while five new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,645.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll stands at 9,686. Of the new cases, three were reported from Gurgaon while one each was from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, it said.

However, no fresh case was reported from 19 other districts in the state, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 148, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,467, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, it said.