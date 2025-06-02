Covid-19 Outbreak: India's Active Cases Soar To 3961, Death Toll Reaches 32

New Delhi: The Covid-19 infection continues to spread rapidly across India, with active cases increasing to 3961 and the death toll rising to 32. Despite the alarming trend, there is a small hope as 2188 people have recovered from the infection and returned home. In the last 24 hours, 370 people have recovered from Covid-19.

West Bengal Reports 44 New Cases

West Bengal has reported 44 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients undergoing treatment in the state to 331. At least 9 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

Kerala At The Forefront Of Covid-19 Cases

Kerala continues to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with 1436 cases reported so far. In the last 24 hours, 35 new cases have been reported, and one person has died. However, 161 people have also recovered from the infection in the state.

Maharashtra, Delhi, And Gujarat Also Hit Hard

After Kerala, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with a total of 506 active cases and 8 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 21 new cases have been reported, and one person has died. However, 43 people have recovered and returned home.

Delhi has reported 483 cases of Covid-19, with 4 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 47 new cases have been reported, and 82 people have recovered. One person has died in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19.

Gujarat has reported 338 cases of Covid-19, with one death. In the last 24 hours, 18 new cases have been reported, and 11 people have recovered.

Other States Reporting Covid Cases

Other states, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, are also reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases. Karnataka has reported a total of 253 cases, with 4 deaths. Uttar Pradesh has reported 157 cases, with 2 deaths. Tamil Nadu is also witnessing a surge in cases.