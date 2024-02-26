Advertisement

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, with 56 more patients recuperating as against 47 new infections, a health department official said on Friday. No fresh fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The coronavirus tally stood at 53,990, while the death toll was at 271.

The northeastern state now has 536 active cases, and 53,181 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 76, followed by Lower Subansiri (69), Tawang (63) and West Kameng (58). Altogether, 11,08,616 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 3,118 since Thursday, he said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung, 10,56,650 people have been vaccinated till date. PTI UPL RBT RBT