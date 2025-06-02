Covid-19 Surge Hits India: Active Cases Cross 3500 Mark, 363 New Cases Reported In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India's Covid-19 active case count has surpassed the 3500 mark, with 363 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. As of June 1, the number of active cases in India stands at 3758, up from 3395 a day ago. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, one each from Karnataka and Kerala.

The deceased in Karnataka was a 63-year-old man who was suffering from Pulmonary TB, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of buccal mucosa, and had tested positive for Covid-19 incidentally. In Kerala, a 24-year-old woman died on Sunday, who was suffering from COVID-19, Sepsis, Hypertension, and DCLD.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases, with 1400 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 485 cases and Delhi with 438 cases. West Bengal reported 82 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest among all states, followed by Kerala with 64 cases and Delhi with 61 cases.

Karnataka Issues Advisory Amid Surge In Covid Cases

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka has issued an advisory, requesting people to stay calm, remain vigilant, and work with health authorities to prevent further spread and ensure public safety. The advisory also asked people to maintain safety by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practising good hygiene.

Delhi Reports First Death

Delhi reported its first Covid-related death amid the recent spike in cases. A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, officials said on Saturday. The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, and the COVID-19 finding was incidental.