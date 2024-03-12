×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 9th, 2022 at 21:59 IST

COVID: 7 more deaths, 406 fresh cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported seven covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 20,405, while 406 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,77,764, according to a medical bulletin.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Covid
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Punjab on Tuesday reported seven covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 20,405, while 406 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,77,764, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Mohali while one each from Barnala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur, said the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 90 were reported from Mohali, 51 from Ludhiana and 49 from Patiala, the bulletin said.

There were 2,841 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

With 454 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,54,518, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 97,539. The death toll was 1,171, it said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 768, the bulletin said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Advertisement

Published August 9th, 2022 at 21:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sidharth Malhotra On How Action In Yodha Is Different From Shershaah

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Arun Govil Shares His Opinion On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Ram In Ramayan

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo