COVID Procurement Scam Rocks Kashmir: Crime Branch Exposes Rs 2.24 Crore Fraud

Srinagar: In a revelation that rattles public trust, Kashmir’s Crime Branch has exposed a brazen fraud in medical procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic; an alarming case where deception and greed infiltrated lifesaving systems at the height of crisis.

Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch J&K announced on February 26 that a formal case has been registered against two Srinagar residents for their alleged involvement in large-scale irregularities tied to medical supplies.

Officials said the case was triggered by a written complaint alleging that the accused, residents of Peerbagh and Sanat Nagar in uptown Srinagar, posed as government delegates, introducing themselves as representatives of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supply.

Investigators revealed that the duo fabricated email IDs and misrepresented the identity of genuine suppliers to deceive government departments. Payments for medical supplies were allegedly diverted into bank accounts fraudulently opened in the names of legitimate vendors.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused dishonestly obtained Rs27 lakh from a government office and conspired to fraudulently withdraw an additional Rs 2.24 crore from a medical institution.

Spokesperson for the Crime Branch emphasized the gravity of the fraud, stating that the accused exploited the urgency of the pandemic response, when institutions were vulnerable and desperate to secure supplies.

Their actions, officials said, amounted to a betrayal of public trust and highlighted glaring administrative lapses.

Legal proceedings have now been initiated. Based on prima facie evidence, offences under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, have been established.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has taken cognizance, and further investigation is underway to determine the full scope of the conspiracy and whether more individuals were involved.

“It is heartbreaking to know that at a time when people were struggling for oxygen and medicines, some individuals chose to exploit the crisis for money. This is not just fraud; it is betrayal,” said Ejaz Malik, a retired engineer from Downtown Srinagar.