CPI(M) MP Calls Bengal's Vande Mataram Mandate In Madrasas And Schools 'Unconstitutional'

Kolkata: CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya criticised the West Bengal government's move to make the singing of "Vande Mataram" mandatory in all madrasas and other schools, calling it "irregular" and "unconstitutional."

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharyya said on Thursday that the matter would be challenged before the High Court at an appropriate time.

"The attempt by the government of West Bengal to make mandatory singing of Vande Mataram in madrasas and other schools is highly irregular and unconstitutional. Those would be challenged before the High Court at the appropriate time," Bhattacharyya said.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal welcomed the Vande Mataram mandate in schools and madrasas in West Bengal, calling it a step that would promote patriotism and Indian culture among students.

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"...Vande Mataram had long been suppressed by Islamic extremists and their mindset. First Congress, then the Communists, and later TMC. We commend the CM of Bengal, who made it compulsory not only in government schools but also in madrasas, so that all students begin their day with Vande Mataram, carrying a deep message of patriotism and Indian culture," Bansal told ANI.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had made it mandatory, with immediate effect, to sing "Vande Mataram" during school assembly prayers before the commencement of classes in all schools under the School Education Department across the state.

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According to an official order issued by the School Education Department, Administrative Branch, Kolkata reads, "it is hereby ordered that in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all schools under School Education Department across the state of West Bengal, with immediate effect."

The order, dated May 14 states that the decision has been taken with the approval of the competent authority.