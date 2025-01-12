Crack In MVA, Uddhav Sena To Go Solo In Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Amid a blame game over the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rout in the state assembly elections, key constituent Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday announced to contest local bodies polls solo, a move raising question mark over the opposition bloc's unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo.

Two days back, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party announced its support for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, in a snub to the Congress. Reacting to Raut's announcement, a Congress leader said the party's central leadership will take a call on whether Congress will contest solo or otherwise in local body polls, the schedule of which is yet to be declared.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the Sena (UBT)'s decision will impact the poll prospects of all three constituents of the MVA coalition. Raut said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances- comprising Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)- were meant for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he told reporters.

Raut further said Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone. The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 of the state's 288 seats in the recently held assembly polls, shrinking MVA's tally to 46 seats, with Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) each contributing 20, 16 and 10 seats, respectively.

Raut blamed Congress for the lack of coordination in MVA. Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the assembly polls, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance. He further claimed that the INDIA bloc didn't hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

"We were not able to appoint even a convenor for the INDIA bloc. It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting," the Sena (UBT) MP said. NCP (SP) group leader in the legislative assembly, Jitendra Awhad, said they can't stop Sena (UBT) if it's keen to go alone.

"If they wish to go alone, who are we to stop them? We can't take along anyone forcibly. We need to stay together after the assembly poll defeat. I don't think that's the right decision. Poll prospects of all three MVA parties will be impacted," he said. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the parties always contested local bodies polls solo.

"Local bodies' elections are of the party workers. If we contest these polls as per our convenience what should the cadre do; only lift mattresses of leaders?" she asked.

Congress MLA from Nagpur, Vikas Thakre, said if Shiv Sena (UBT) chooses to tread a solitary path, the Congress too is prepared to do so. Congress senior leader and AICC in charge of Goa, Manikrao Thakre, however, said the party's central leadership will decide on local body polls. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad alleged that the party got a raw deal in seat-sharing in Lok Sabha and assembly polls it contested in alliance with the Sena (UBT).

Congress workers feel we should get more opportunities in civic polls. We will convey the sentiment of the party workers to Central leaders who will decide on the strategy for contesting local bodies elections," Gaikwad said. She said every party has the right to expand its vote base and this sentiment of Congress cadres will be conveyed to the leadership, she added. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the Sena (UBT) announcement.

"We are not concerned whether MVA remains intact or not. My government is committed to ensuring the progress and development of Maharashtra. I am confident of people's support in all upcoming elections," he told reporters. The announcement by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to go solo in local body elections comes amid rumours of the party softening its criticism of BJP in recent days and Fadnavis' "anything can happen in politics" remark.