Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshis: Delhi Police Launches Document Check Drive In Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi: The Delhi Police officials, on Wednesday, carried out a special drive in the Kalindi Kunj area of Southeast Delhi to check the documents of the people to ascertain the details of the Bangladeshi migrants living in the area. The team of the police personnel reached the area and checked the documents of all the people residing in the area. The documents checking drive came up after the instructions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the Commissioner of Police (CP) and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.