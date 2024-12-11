Published 17:25 IST, December 11th 2024
Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshis: Delhi Police Launches Document Check Drive In Kalindi Kunj
The Delhi Police carried out a special document check drive in Kalindi Kunj of Southeast Delhi to ascertain the details of the illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police officials, on Wednesday, carried out a special drive in the Kalindi Kunj area of Southeast Delhi to check the documents of the people to ascertain the details of the Bangladeshi migrants living in the area. The team of the police personnel reached the area and checked the documents of all the people residing in the area. The documents checking drive came up after the instructions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the Commissioner of Police (CP) and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.
According to the sources, the LG Secretariat wrote to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, on Tuesday, asking them to initiate "strict action" against Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the national capital.
The drive came up after a delegation from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met the LG and expressed their concerns over the increasing numbers of illegally staying Bangladeshi migrants in the area. The delegation also sought action against those living illegally in the entire national capital region.
