Crackdown On Illegal Immigration: 7 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Delhi
In a major crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Delhi Police deported seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five women, from South Delhi.
New Delhi: In a major crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Delhi Police detained and deported seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five women, from the South District area in the national capital. A senior police official of the district stated that the deportation was carried out under the directions of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, South), Ankit Chauhan said, the police team, led by Inspector Umesh Yadav (Incharge, AATS South Delhi) under the supervision of ACP Operations Abhinendra Jain and guidance of Additional DCP Achin Garg, conducted a raid near Arjan Garh Metro Station and apprehended the seven migrants.
During interrogation, they confessed to having illegally migrated from Bangladesh. The police also recovered documents establishing their Bangladeshi citizenship.
DCP Chauhan identified the deported individuals as Mohd. Umor Faruk, Riyaj Miyan alias Remon Khan, and five women. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and later detained at the Inderlok detention centre.
According to the police official, this deportation was part of a special drive launched by the South District police to identify and take action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The police are conducting regular verification drives, checking voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, and gathering intelligence to identify suspected migrants.
