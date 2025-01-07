Crackdown on Narcotics: 5 Kg Heroin Seized In Punjab’s Amritsar, Four Smugglers Arrested

Amritsar: A cross-border drug cartel that was operating with the help of drone technology to smuggle drugs from Pakistan has been busted, leading to the arrest of four smugglers, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that approximately 5 kg heroin was seized from their possession.

Cross-Border Drug Cartel Using Drone Technology Busted

In a post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border drug cartel by arresting 4 accused who were in contact with #Pakistan-based smugglers using drones to push drugs across he border. 5 Kg Heroin recovered, and an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages."

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.