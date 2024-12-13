Published 16:40 IST, December 13th 2024
Crackdown on Narctotics: Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized In Goa, 5 Arrested
Five persons carrying ganja worth Rs 10 lakh have been arrested at a bus stand in Goa, police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Chandankumar Sharma (22), Rohit Sharma (21) and Imtiyaj Ansari (21), all three from Jharkhand, and Vijay Volvoikar (25) and Parshuram Lamani (36) from Goa.
“They were apprehended with 10 kg of ganja, worth Rs 10 lakh,” police said.
A police team apprehended the accused, who were peddling ganja at the parking lot of a new bus stand of the Kadamba Transport Corporation in Mapusa town on Thursday, the official said.
A case has been registered and probe is underway, the official added.
Earlier last month, Goa police have arrested a Russian woman for alleged possession of ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh.
The accused, Alla Rusaeva, worked as a DJ at a club in Pernem, North Goa, the official said.
A team from the anti-narcotics cell raided Rusaeva's rented room in Keri on Thursday and seized 36.16 gm of ganja, 337 gm of ecstasy and liquor worth Rs 16.8 lakh, he said.The woman, who hails from Moscow, has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway.
