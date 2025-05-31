Crackdown on Pakistan Spy Nexus Deepens: A Road Trip to Pakistan Lands Telangana Biker-YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav in NIA Net

In a major crackdown on Pakistani spies in India, a Telangana biker and YouTuber named Bayya Sunny Yadav was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday for a road trip he took to Pakistan about two months ago.

This arrest comes amid the detention of several others from various parts of the country—including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan—on charges of espionage and aiding Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

Yadav is the second YouTuber to be arrested, following Jyoti Malhotra.

He was taken into custody by the central investigating agency at Chennai airport. Authorities have seized his electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Yadav had traveled to various places in Pakistan, including Lahore, on his motorbike. He created vlogs documenting his visits to these locations.

He has gained immense popularity on social media for his bike rides across India and abroad.

The NIA questioned Yadav about his trip, his intent, and the purpose behind it, and is probing his possible links to Pakistani operatives, according to sources.

Yadav hails from the Suryapet district of Telangana and has over 4.75 million subscribers on YouTube. His videos have amassed billions of views.

He is also allegedly involved in promoting betting apps on his YouTube channel, which has led to legal trouble, with cases filed against him in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A case registered against him at Nuthankal Police Station in Suryapet on March 5 prompted authorities to issue a lookout circular while he was abroad.

The crackdown on the Pakistan spy network has intensified under India's ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and heightened India-Pakistan military tensions.