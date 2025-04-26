Crackdown On Terror: J&K Police Conduct Raids At 64 Locations, Houses Of Terrorist Associates Demolished

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted multiple raids at the residences of around 64 terrorist associates in Srinagar on Saturday amidst massive anti-terror operations in the valley. The raids were part of an extensive operation to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the region, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists from other states.

The police operation was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which has spiked India-Pakistan tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the killers would be pursued to the ends of the earth, and the security forces have been working tirelessly to track down the terrorists involved in the attack.

The police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Srinagar, including Safakadal, Soura, Pandach Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar, and Zadibal areas. The searches were carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of J-K Police officers. The objective of the searches was to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, and other evidence that could help in the investigation.

According to the police spokesman, the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures, and the police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. "Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law," the spokesman warned.

Demolition Of Houses

On the other hand, the security forces have demolished the houses of five terrorists or their associates in the past 48 hours. The houses belonged to Aadil Thoker, Ahsan-ul-Haq, Shahid Ahmad Kuttay, Zakir Ahmad Ganie, and Asif Sheikh, all of whom were allegedly involved in terrorist activities. The demolition of the houses was a clear message that the security forces will not tolerate any form of terrorism in the region.

The security forces have also rounded up hundreds of overground workers (OWGs) and their supporters, mostly in four south Kashmir districts, in their bid to track down the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack. One alleged OWG was killed in a firing by terrorists during one such operation in the Bandipora district on Friday.

Increased Vigilance

The security forces have stepped up vigilance in the region, with mobile vehicle checkpoints being set up across Anantnag district to monitor any suspicious movement. The security forces are going after known terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley to create deterrence against any Pahalgam-like attacks.

The Pakistani military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike. The Pakistan military carried out unprovoked firing all across the Line of Control for a second consecutive night, and Indian troops effectively responded to them. No casualties were reported in the firing.

A senior official stated that the security forces have been working tirelessly to track down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, and the demolition of houses belonging to terrorists or their associates was a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated.