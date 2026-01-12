‘Cracking India’s AI Code’: Republic Announces AI Summit & Awards 2026

Republic Media Network, India’s Largest Network, on Friday announced its flagship event named the Republic AI Summit and Awards 2026. With the theme of ‘Cracking India’s AI Code’, this shall be the celebration of India’s AI developments and a discussion about the potential this nation holds, when it comes to large-scale innovations and deployment of AI-friendly architecture.

The 2026 Summit will be the follow-up to last year’s AI Pre Summit held by Republic, while acting as a precursor to the AI Impact Summit 2026 being held by the Government of India at the Bharat Mandapam in February 2026. A commitment to align itself and stand by the motto of ‘Nation First’.

As part of the Summit, Republic Media Network, India’s largest news service, will bring together CXOs, startup founders, policymakers and government tech experts, enterprise leaders, and technical content creators, deliberating on how AI and related developments impact each sector. Be it education, the job market, labour, policy making or day-to-day use by the public, this summit aims to focus on this multi-fold and multi-sector development in great detail.

The AI Summit and Awards 2026 will see the involvement of personalities like Geetha Manjunath (Founder & CEO, Niramai), Prashant Warier (Founder & CEO, QureAI), Saurabh Tewari (Director & CTO, Dell Technologies India), and Dr Utpal Chakraborty (Founder and Chief Scientist @GAHNA ExorionAI, Co-founder @IndiqAI) among others.

Speaking on this, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, said, “The global AI race has begun and India cannot afford to be a spectator. The Republic AI Summit is that step towards AI sovereignty, to ensure that India shapes the future of artificial intelligence, rather than importing it.”

Leveraging the broadcast and digital mediums of the Network, the Republic AI Summit and Awards 2026 shall provide valuable and actionable insights to its viewers; insights that are verified and backed by the brightest minds in AI.

