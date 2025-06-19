Crazy Video Captures Woman’s Mid-Air Meltdown Over Luggage Onboard Bengaluru-Surat Flight, Deboarded

Bengaluru: A major ruckus occurred on board an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Surat after a woman passenger placed her luggage near a seat not assigned to her. According to reports, the incident took place on board flight IX2749F from Bengaluru to Surat, when a woman passenger, identified as Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai from Yelahanka, created a high-level commotion, prompting the airline crew to offload her from the aircraft. The decision to offboard her from the flight was taken after the woman refused to comply and behave appropriately with the fellow passenger and the airline staff.

A video of the dramatic moment has gone viral on social media platforms, capturing the airline staff escorting the woman off the plane after her high-drama ruckus inside the flight. The footage shows two female security officials gently but firmly guiding the woman out of the aircraft while she mumbles incoherently.

In the video, the passengers can be seen looking on in surprise, with some expressing disapproval at the woman's behaviour.

According to the reports, the situation escalated rapidly, with the woman allegedly pushing a co-passenger and hurling abuse at the cabin crew. The crew, in turn, deemed it necessary to offload her from the flight to maintain order and ensure the safety of other passengers.

Meanwhile, the viral high-octane drama onboard the flight has drawn a range of reactions from passengers and social media users, with many condemning the woman’s behaviour, deeming it unacceptable. Some even expressed sympathy for the woman.