Published 19:44 IST, November 19th 2024
Credit Goes To Rahul Gandhi's ‘Khatakhat Economics’: BJP After Congress Puts Himachal Bhawan On Sale
Congress is at the centre of another row over failing to handle Himachal Pradesh and pushing the state into financial crisis.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | Image: facebook
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:58 IST, November 19th 2024