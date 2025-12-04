IndiGo Delays, Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos At Jammu Airport

Jammu: Following IndiGo's large-scale delays and cancellations, passengers across multiple airports continued to face significant inconvenience on Thursday. Tense scenes engulfed at Jammu airport where the passengers expressed frutrations as flights to Delhi were repeatedly delayed. One passenger, while highlighting on the crisis said, "My flight from Jammu to Delhi has been delayed by around 4 hours. I don't know if the flight will go today."

Another passenger added, “The flight to Delhi, which was initially scheduled for 1030 hours, has been rescheduled to 1530 hours.” Of the total 11 IndiGo flights from Jammu, one was cancelled, eight delayed and two arrived on time on Thursday.

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday cancelled more than 300 domestic and international flights at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other airports, as operational disruptions continued for the third day, impacting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers. A significant number of IndiGo flights were also delayed at various airports, as crew woes and adjustments to schedules weighed on the operations of the airline, which is known for its punctuality.

A day after its On Time Performance (OTP) or punctuality plunged to 19.7 per cent, the airline continued to grapple with flight disruptions, and sources said over 300 flights have been cancelled till afternoon.

What's behind the IndiGo crisis

The primary cause of the airline’s disruption was a shortage of pilots and crew. The reimplementation of FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms and reduced crew availability led to flight cancellations and rescheduling, affecting IndiGo operations not only in Bengaluru but across the country. Passengers expressed frustration with the airline's lack of clear communication. Some staged protests near airline counters, alleging they were not provided accurate departure information.

Meanwhile, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected IndiGo's explanation on the crisis created in the aviation sector. he DGCA stated that the change in norms has been in the works for six months. The DGCA also stressed that crew management is solely the airline's responsibility.

