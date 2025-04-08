Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Held for Placing Bets on IPL Match | Image: AI

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted a major cricket betting syndicate during the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 season and arrested six men from the Paharganj area, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on April 6 when the accused were caught red-handed while placing bets on the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans .

The police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about illegal betting activities taking place in a building located on Laxmi Narayan Street in Paharganj.

A senior police official said, "We received credible information about an illegal betting setup operating during the IPL matches. A raid was conducted and six men were apprehended from the location."

The accused were allegedly using laptops, mobile phones, and other digital tools to place live bets during the match.

Records of the Betting Transactions

Police seized five mobile phones, one tablet, a laptop, and several notebooks used for maintaining records of the betting transactions.

"The men had created a full-fledged setup for online betting. The seized notebooks contained handwritten records of bets placed, names of punters, and money involved. All the data is being analyzed for further leads," the official added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act and Information Technology Act.