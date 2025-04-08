sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Held for Placing Bets on IPL Match

Updated April 8th 2025, 16:59 IST

Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Held for Placing Bets on IPL Match

Delhi Police busted a major cricket betting racket during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and arrested six men from the Paharganj area.

Reported by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Held for Placing Bets on IPL Match
Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Held for Placing Bets on IPL Match | Image: AI

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted a major cricket betting syndicate during the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 season and arrested six men from the Paharganj area, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on April 6 when the accused were caught red-handed while placing bets on the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans

The police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about illegal betting activities taking place in a building located on Laxmi Narayan Street in Paharganj.

A senior police official said, "We received credible information about an illegal betting setup operating during the IPL matches. A raid was conducted and six men were apprehended from the location."

The accused were allegedly using laptops, mobile phones, and other digital tools to place live bets during the match. 

Also Read: What Microsoft Told Employee It Fired For Disrupting 50th Anniversary Event

Records of the Betting Transactions

Police seized five mobile phones, one tablet, a laptop, and several notebooks used for maintaining records of the betting transactions.

"The men had created a full-fledged setup for online betting. The seized notebooks contained handwritten records of bets placed, names of punters, and money involved. All the data is being analyzed for further leads," the official added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act and Information Technology Act. 

The accused were taken into custody and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket and their possible links to bigger betting networks operating across cities.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 8th 2025, 16:59 IST

IPL Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad