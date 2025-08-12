Cricketer Suresh Raina Summoned By ED In Illegal Betting App Case

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing investigation into illegal online betting apps. The ED has summoned Suresh Raina for questioning in the case on Wednesday in connection with the 1xBet case, a high-profile investigation into alleged illegal betting platforms. The central agency’s action is a crackdown on illicit betting apps and platforms, many of which have been promoted by prominent celebrities, including Suresh Raina.

According to reports, the ED's probe into 1xBet and other betting platforms has led to the summoning of several celebrities, including Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood. They are being questioned about their alleged involvement in promoting banned betting platforms.

The Enforcement Directorate has also launched raids across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Madurai, and Surat, in connection with another betting app called 'Parimatch'.

The investigating agency's probe has revealed that these platforms often pose as skill-based games but operate on luck-based outcomes, using rigged algorithms that classify them as gambling operations under Indian law. By partnering with celebrities, these platforms have gained massive visibility and are allegedly cheating people. The ED estimated that the illegal online betting market in India is worth over $100 billion and is growing at 30% annually.

Indian Celebrities Under ED’s Scanner

Reports suggested that other celebrities, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi, are also under the scanner for their alleged involvement in promoting online betting platforms. Rana Daggubati, another prominent actor, recently appeared before the ED in Hyderabad in connection with the investigation. He had earlier sought more time to appear, citing film commitments.

In May, Telangana Police booked 25 well-known actors, including Daggubati and Prakash Raj, over alleged links to online betting promotions. Both denied wrongdoing, claiming they endorsed platforms only in regions where online skill-based games are legal.

The Mahadev Betting Case

The ED's crackdown on illegal betting apps is part of a broader effort to regulate the online gaming industry and prevent tax evasion and money laundering. The agency has been conducting raids and questioning various people and firms in connection with these cases. The Mahadev online betting case involved allegations against senior politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.