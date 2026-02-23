Crime Branch Nabs 2 Members Of Vinod Sanyasi Gang After Encounter In Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: A team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has nabbed two active members of the Vinod alias Vicky Sanyasi gang after an encounter in Delhi's Dwarka area. According to reports, the Crime Branch encountered the criminals near UER-II in Dwarka during the intervening night of February Saturday and Sunday. During the encounter, one of the accused received gunshot injuries in his legs and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch), Harsh Indora, identified the accused as Bharat alias Manni (23) and Veeraz alias Virodhi (23), who were allegedly working at the behest of jailed gangster Vinod alias Vicky Sanyasi, linked to the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. The police official stated that the accused Bharat, who is allegedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, had recently been released from Tihar Jail.

According to the DCP Crime Branch, the duo had recently threatened a businessman and opened fire at his office to force the settlement of a land dispute. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim businessman at Delhi's Bindapur police station. Multiple police teams were constituted to nab both the accused at the earliest.

As per the police, acting on specific intelligence about the movement of the absconding accused, a team of the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch laid a trap near UER-II in Dwarka. Amidst police presence, at around 2.10 am, the suspects were spotted on a scooty with a damaged number plate. When the police attempted to stop them, the accused allegedly tried to flee into nearby bushes and opened fire to evade the police chase.

The DCP stated that Bharat fired one round at Head Constable Amit Kumar, who narrowly escaped the gunshot. In retaliation, the Crime Branch team fired three rounds at the accused, during which one bullet hit the accused, Bharat, in the right leg, after which both accused were apprehended. The police official further revealed that the accused, Veeraz also attempted to fire at the police party, but his pistol jammed.

Following the encounter, both accused were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. The police recovered two pistols, four empty cartridges, three live rounds and a white scooty, which was allegedly snatched earlier from the Uttam Nagar area to use in the commission of crimes.

The police said that the arrested men were acting on the instructions of jailed gangster Vinod and were involved in extortion-related firing incidents.