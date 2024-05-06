Advertisement

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted fake and spurious “adulterated Indian spices” manufacturing units running at Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. Two manufacturers and one supplier involved in the spurious Indian spices racket were arrested by the team of the Crime Branch. It was found that the accused were making huge profits, by supplying the adulterated material putting consumer’s life at risk.

According to the police, during the entire operation, two manufacturing units, several machines, a tempo used in supply of the spices and other articles were seized. A total of 15 tonnes of adulterated Indian spices and raw material (non-edible items) being used in making spurious species like banned items, untidy items, chemicals, acids along with items were recovered.

Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, says DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rakesh Paweriya stated, “Team of Cyber Cell, Crime Branch has been directed to keep vigil over the manufacturer and suppliers of adulterated edible spices. Hence, information was received that some manufacturers in North East Delhi are involved in manufacturing, selling adulterated Indian Spices in Delhi-NCR, in the name of various brands.”

“The information was further developed by ASI Kanwarpal and accordingly, a team led by Inspector Virendra Singh under supervision of ACP Pawan Kumar, was constituted to unearth the whole racket. Accordingly, the team was deployed, which received information that two manufacturing units were running in the area of Karawal Nagar,” DCP Paweriya said.

“On information, a raid was conducted, where one Dilip Singh alias Bunty (46) and one Khursheed Malik (42) were found present there. Dilip Singh was operating the processing unit and making adulterated turmeric by using non-edible banned untidy items, acids and oils etc. in huge quantities,” the DCP briefed.

Both the accused, on seeing the police party, tried to flee away, but were overpowered. Thereafter, both were interrogated, during which Dilip Singh revealed that he was the owner of the manufacturing unit, while Khursheed Malik was the supplier of the adulterated manufactured spices.

Three accused arrested by the Crime Branch for their alleged involvement in making and supplying spurious Indian spices

On inspection, it was found that adulterated spices including Haldi powder, Garam Masala powder, Amchoor powder and other raw items consisting of rotten rice, rotten coconuts, Eucalyptus leaves, rotten berries, wood dust, citric acid, chokar, dry chilli heads, colour chemicals and other items were found at the spot.

The Department of Food & Safety was informed, who came to the spot and collected the samples.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, it was further disclosed that another processing unit was also running at Kali Khata Road in Karawal Nagar and hence, a raid was conducted, where one another person namely Sarfaraz (32) was apprehended making adulterated spices.

After the necessary legal proceedings, a case under appropriate sections of law was registered by the Crime Branch and all the three accused were arrested.

Further investigation is in progress.

