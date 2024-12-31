Crime, Controversies and Big-ticket Projects: Noida's Eventful Journey Through 2024

Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) It was an eventful year for Noida and Greater Noida as the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar grappled with violent crimes, cyber fraud, environmental concerns, and contentious social issues involving influencers in a year that also marked some big-ticket development projects like the airport inching closer to reality.

As the year unfolded, local authorities found themselves juggling between protecting citizens and addressing emerging threats that posed a serious challenge to their usual law-enforcement operations.

However, it was the upcoming Noida International Airport that continued to draw most attention, becoming the fulcrum for large investments along the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar and a key point in the state's development agenda.

The airport logged its validation test flight in December with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declaring the greenfield project will have its first passenger flight in April 2025, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Being developed by a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, the project is billed to be India's largest airport upon full completion.

Another major public-private project -- the Noida International Film City -- finally found a concessionaire in 2024, with Bayview Projects, a firm backed by ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra, winning the contract.

Kapoor submitted the master plan for the film city to the Yamuna Expressway Authority in December, stating that the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in three years with state-of-the-art production and post-production facilities.

Along with the upcoming big-ticket projects, the district's hi-tech and corporate landscape pushed real estate prices further, with multiple developers launching premium projects upwards of Rs 10,000 per sq ft, weaning away from affordable housing.

However, locals expressed concerns over a lack of infrastructural support, including transport, healthcare facilities, and civic amenities, particularly in Noida Extension and along the Yamuna Expressway.

Massive farmers' protests also marked the year, as villagers demanded increased compensation and other benefits for lands acquired in the past. This issue remains unresolved, as does the plight of lakhs of homebuyers still waiting for the registry of their flats despite government efforts to expedite registries.

In respite to some farmers in Jewar whose land is being acquired for the airport, the Uttar Pradesh government in December announced hiking compensation rate by Rs 1,200 per sq metre, effectively bringing compensation to Rs 4300 per sq metre from Rs 3100.

The year witnessed several high-profile incidents involving influencers and legal controversies. On March 17, YouTuber Siddharth alias Elvish Yadav was arrested for allegedly using snake venom at a party in Noida. His arrest, followed by bail on March 22, fuelled debates on the responsibilities of content creators and the risks of reckless behaviour for viral fame.

Public discourse on online behaviour escalated further on March 28 when three individuals, including two women, were arrested for riding a scooter in a "vulgar" manner without helmets, leading to fines and ethical debates on social media content creation.

The region also witnessed some violent crimes. On January 19, Air India crew member Suraj Mann was shot dead outside a Sector 104 gym, a crime linked to gang rivalries in Delhi.

Days later, on January 21, Mehndi Hassan was brutally stabbed and dragged through streets over a personal dispute. Scrap mafia Ravi Nagar, accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in 2023, was booked under the Gangsters Act and arrested in April upon deportation from Bangkok, with ill-gotten assets worth crores seized.

Further highlighting the grim crime scene, a 20-year-old BBA student from Greater Noida was killed on February 29 by friends after a disagreement. His body was found buried in a farm in Amroha. Police arrested the suspects after a gunfight.

Drug-related crimes also surged. In June, police seized 930 kg of cannabis worth over Rs 4 crore. On November 12, a Greater Noida man was caught cultivating cannabis in an apartment building using sophisticated methods, with 80 plants and 2 kg of processed cannabis seized.

Social apathy and negligence added to the concerns. In March, two senior citizens, including a heart patient, en route to a hospital were inside a car towed away by parking workers. Making up for such apathy, the Noida Authority CEO in December punished the staff, directing them to stand up and work for almost half-an-hour over alleged harassment of another elderly couple.

In November, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly operated on the wrong eye, prompting outrage over medical negligence in a Greater Noida hospital.

Cybercrime, particularly 'Digital Arrests' were on the rise in 2024. Tech-support scams led to several arrests. On January 11, 25 workers from a Sector 59 call centre were nabbed for duping US nationals.

Similar modules were busted on March 7 and December 14, leading to the arrest of dozens involved in fraudulent schemes. Such cybercrimes even prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to caution the public in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast.

Road safety and air quality remained key concerns. Over 850 accidents were reported till September, leaving around 330 dead and over 750 injured. Environmental woes came to the fore in March when a fire at a horticulture department dumping yard in Sector 32 raged for 100 hours, underscoring waste management failures.

Security issues involving foreigners also surfaced. In January, four Nigerians were detained in Greater Noida for overstaying visas. On January 4, a Chinese national's mysterious death after a New Year party led to a police probe, while a 22-year-old Iranian woman's death on January 6 in a knife attack by relatives highlighted domestic tensions among the expatriate communities.

Additionally, police detained three, including a Chinese national, for a transnational cyber scam.

Noteworthy thefts added to the mix. On January 30, jewellery worth lakhs were stolen from the home of former UP Police Director-General Vibhuti Narain Rai. The heist raised concerns about security even in elite neighbourhoods.

The year saw the BJP's Mahesh Sharma clinch a third straight term in the Lok Sabha election.