Mother Kills Two Kids To Elope With Her Lover While Husband Was Away For Work | Image: Representational

Muzaffarnagar: A horrific incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, where a mother has been accused of brutally murdering her two innocent children and the reason has sent a shockwave across the village. According to the reports, the accused woman allegedly poisoned her two children, a resident of Rudkali Talab Ali village of Muzaffarnagar, to go on honeymoon with her lover, while her husband was away for work. The deaths of two children, 4-year-old Arhaan and 1-year-old Anaya, have shocked the entire village.

After killing the two children, the woman tried to mislead the police by crying and pretending to faint. However, during the police investigation, the truth of poisoning the two children was revealed, leading to the arrest of the woman. The accused has been identified as Muskan, who is being interrogated by the police in the case.

According to police, Wasim, the father of the children, works as a welder in Chandigarh and had left his village two days prior to the incident. Muskan was at home with the children when they died. Initially, the family refused to get a post-mortem done, but the police insisted on it to ascertain the cause of death. During the investigation, Muskan's behaviour raised suspicions, and she couldn't produce her mobile phone when asked by the police.

The police interrogated Muskan, and she eventually confessed to poisoning the children. It appears that Muskan was involved in a love affair, and her actions were motivated by her illicit relationship. The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the extent of Muskan's involvement.

Earlier, during the probe, Muskan had been misleading the police, claiming that she and her children had taken an afternoon nap. She alleged that when she woke up, she found both children unconscious and informed her husband, Wasim. However, the police investigation revealed that Muskan had deliberately poisoned the children.

The police are working to gather more evidence and understand the motives behind Muskan's actions.