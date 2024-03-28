Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:54 IST
API Booked For Seeking Bribe In Case He Was Probing: ACB
An assistant police inspector was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe in Thane district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.
API Kailas Jaywant Tokhle of the Crime Unit I of Kashimira police station has not been arrested as yet, the official said.
"He sought Rs 10 lakh from a man whose brother is an accused in a cheating and forgery case filed in Virar police station. Tokhle, who is investigating officer in the case, sought the bribe to ensure the accused gets bail," the official said.
The Thane unit of the ACB is probing the case further, he added.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:54 IST
