Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

API Booked For Seeking Bribe In Case He Was Probing: ACB

An assistant police inspector was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe in Thane district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
API Booked For Seeking Bribe In Case He Was Probing: ACB
  • 1 min read
Thane: An assistant police inspector was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe in Thane district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

API Kailas Jaywant Tokhle of the Crime Unit I of Kashimira police station has not been arrested as yet, the official said.

"He sought Rs 10 lakh from a man whose brother is an accused in a cheating and forgery case filed in Virar police station. Tokhle, who is investigating officer in the case, sought the bribe to ensure the accused gets bail," the official said.

The Thane unit of the ACB is probing the case further, he added. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

