Badaun Double Murder: FIR Reveals Chilling Details, Manhunt On To Nab Second Accused

A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Badaun: The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered the First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of the father of the deceased children, reports said on Wednesday, March 20.

After two children were hacked to death in Badaun’s Baba Colony, the father of the deceased has said that there were two people involved in the murder and they are unaware as to why this incident happened.

Advertisement

Following father's complaint, the Police has registered an FIR against Sajid and his brother Javed. While Sajid was shot dead during an encounter with the cops, Javed is on the run. The Police said that several teams have been dispatched to nab Javed.

The FIR reveals that accused Sajid had come to the victim's house to demand money, claiming that his wife was about to deliver a child, and then allegedly murdered the two brothers.

Advertisement

“The accused Sajid told my wife that he wanted money as his wife was about to deliver a child. When she went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go for a walk on the terrace and took my sons (deceased) with him. He also called his brother Javed to the terrace. When my wife returned, she saw Sajid and Javed with a knife in their hands,” read the FIR.

#BREAKING | Day after the shocking double murder of two minors in Budaun, manhunt underway to nab second accused Javed



Tune in latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#UP #Budaun #Shocking pic.twitter.com/fBRqBTINi6 — Republic (@republic) March 20, 2024

The FIR suggested that the accused tried to attack the third son as well, however, he escaped. “Sajid also tried to attack my surviving son and he sustained injuries. Both were running away and Sajid told my wife that today he had completed his work,” said the deceased's father as per the FIR.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Budaun Double Murder Case: 'Main kidhar ki bhi na rahi': Grandmother breaks down in front of cam



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#Budaun @Shocking #UP pic.twitter.com/zxubZkVG1d — Republic (@republic) March 20, 2024



SSP Badaun said that the deceased’s family has named the accused’s brother also who is on the run. Meanwhile, Police officers and security personnel conducted a flag march in the city this morning where the incident happened.

Advertisement