Advertisement

Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got a big breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru as the agency collected some vital leads while tracking the suspected bomber's footsteps across Karnataka. Based on the CCTV footage and other technical surveillance, the probe agency found that the suspected bomber was first spotted near the Silk Board. Sources suggest that the CCTV footage collected near the Silk Board established the bomber’s presence at the site.

The sources further claimed that the suspect travelled to Marathahalli via Bellandur from Silk Board. Later, he got off the bus at Marathalli and boarded another bus to Kundalahalli from there to the RXDX hospital.

Advertisement

NIA gathers vital leads in Bellary and Tumkur

Later, from the hospital, he boarded another bus to the cafe. The entire sequence indicated that the suspect was very well trained in conducting such bomb blast activities.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the probe agency has gathered some leads in Bellary and Tumkur, while questioning people at a religious site near the Rameshwaram cafe.

The trail of CCTV footage shows the suspect reaching the cafe an hour before the blast, using public buses to reach a place of worship and then leaving the city towards Tumkur. Investigators are hopeful of a breakthrough after the latest leads.

Advertisement

The investigation into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The NIA has also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru on March 1.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, new video footage of the suspect with a backpack, wearing a full sleeved shirt, cap, facemask, and spectacles moving in the bus has surfaced. From the video it seems that the suspect, after noticing the camera in the bus, moved to a direction where it does not cover him. Also, an unverified photograph of the suspect wearing a T-shirt, without face mask, cap and spectacles, sitting inside the bus is also doing the rounds.

Went to mosque after blast, changed clothes before moving ahead

During the investigation, it was found that the suspected bomber had entered the cafe at 11.34 am and exited from the cafe at 11.43 am. In a CCTV video clip, he was seen walking away from the cafe at 11.55 am. After the blast, the suspect took a short walk and reportedly went to a nearby mosque located in Hoodi.

He left his cap in the mosque, which has been seized by the investigating agencies. The suspected bomber also reportedly changed the clothes near the mosque and left. It is being claimed that the suspect was captured on CCTV camera near Vaidehi Hospital as well.

Advertisement

Movements of suspected bomber through multiple buses

As per sources, the suspect had come back to Marathahalli bridge from Hoodi in a BMTC bus via Ring Road. He reached Hebbal via KR Puram, Hennur and Nagawara, from where he took another bus to reach Goraguntepalya.

Advertisement

The suspected bomber boarded a KSRTC bus from Goraguntepalya to reach Tumkur and from Tumkur he boarded yet another bus to reach Ballari. In CCTV footage, he was caught walking in Ballari bus stand. Later, he took another bus from Ballari bus stand to Bhatkal.

ISIS's Ballari module behind Bengaluru blasts?

The NIA has reportedly taken custody of four members of ISIS Ballari module and are interrogating them in connection with the bomb blast. As per sources, the NIA apprehended Minaz alias Sulaiman, Syed Sameer, Anas Iqbal Sheikh and Shaan Rehaman.

It is being said that Minaz and Syed Sameer hail from Ballari, while Anas Iqbal Sheikh hails from Mumbai and Shaan Rehaman hails from Delhi. The central probe agency has taken custody of the 4 accused after producing a body warrant before a court.





