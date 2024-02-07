English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Bihar Man Found Dead, Alleged Honor Killing Sparks Police Investigation

Santosh Kumar's death in Vaishali, Bihar, prompted an investigation amid allegations of honour killing after his recent interfaith marriage.

Digital Desk
Santosh Kumar from Vaishali, Bihar, was found hanging from a tree in the busbari of Malpur Gachhi
Santosh Kumar from Vaishali, Bihar, was found hanging from a tree in the busbari of Malpur Gachhi | Image:X/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Vaishali: Santosh Kumar from Vaishali, Bihar, was found dead, hanging from a tree in the busbari of Malpur Gachhi, as per reports. The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, January 15, and local authorities were alerted to the discovery. Santosh Kumar, identified as the son of Satyanarayan Choudhary, resident of Bahuara, had recently returned home from Delhi after marrying a Muslim girl from the same district.

As per reports, Kumar’s parents allege the involvement of the woman's family in this shocking incident. The police statement, dated January 1, indicates that an investigation is underway, and a case has been registered under charges placed under Section 302 and 34. Further, local police officials have added that the body has been sent for postmortem at Sadar Hospital Hajipur.

Advertisement

According to the statement, senior police officials have also been notified of the developments in the case.

Statement from Vaishali Police. | Image: X @Spvaishali 
Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement