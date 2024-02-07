Advertisement

Vaishali: Santosh Kumar from Vaishali, Bihar, was found dead, hanging from a tree in the busbari of Malpur Gachhi, as per reports. The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, January 15, and local authorities were alerted to the discovery. Santosh Kumar, identified as the son of Satyanarayan Choudhary, resident of Bahuara, had recently returned home from Delhi after marrying a Muslim girl from the same district.

As per reports, Kumar’s parents allege the involvement of the woman's family in this shocking incident. The police statement, dated January 1, indicates that an investigation is underway, and a case has been registered under charges placed under Section 302 and 34. Further, local police officials have added that the body has been sent for postmortem at Sadar Hospital Hajipur.

According to the statement, senior police officials have also been notified of the developments in the case.

Statement from Vaishali Police. | Image: X @Spvaishali