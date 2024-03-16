Advertisement

Bengaluru: A pedestrian was mowed down by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Magadi road in Bengaluru on Friday evening. The incident that took place at around 7.17pm was captured on CCTV.

The victim has been identified as Chethan, a native of Andhra Pradesh who succumbed to his injuries at 12.30am on Saturday. The BMTC bus was plying from Kempegowda bus stand when, at Kamakshipalya, the pedestrian unexpectedly came in front of the bus.

An eyewitness Raghu speaking to Republic said that "this person was walking on the pedestrian path when all of a sudden he jumped in front of the moving bus and the driver was caught unaware. The man has sustained injuries which is very unfortunate."

The BMTC has clarified its stance with the CCTV video, showing the driver attempting to apply brakes and halt the bus upon noticing the pedestrian's movement on the main road. Despite immediate medical attention, the pedestrian sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them at 12.30am. A complaint was lodged at Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station, leading to the apprehension and interrogation of the bus driver, identified as Shivakumar, by the police.

A police official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said, “The driver has lodged a counter complaint that the man who was mowed down by the bus jumped in front of it intentionally and we are checking the CCTV footage."

