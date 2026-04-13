Jharkhand Shocker: 28 Bokaro Policemen Suspended for Partying with Murder Accused as Teen’s Body Recovered

New Delhi: What began as a missing person case has exploded into one of the most disturbing policing scandals in recent memory. In Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, 28 police personnel including senior officers have been suspended after investigators uncovered alleged collusion with the prime accused in the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

The action was ordered by Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh following a probe that pointed to serious misconduct within the force. Those suspended include 10 sub-inspectors, 5 assistant sub-inspectors and 13 constables essentially wiping out much of the operational chain at the local police station.

At the centre of the case is the brutal killing of Kumari Pushpa Mahto, a teenager who had been missing for nearly nine months. Her remains were finally recovered from a forested patch in Bokaro, after the main accused, Dinesh Kumar Mahato, allegedly confessed during questioning.

Relationship- The Motive Behind Murder

According to police, Pushpa and Dinesh had been in a relationship for three years. On the day she went missing, she had reportedly visited a local college for admission formalities. Investigators say Dinesh met her there and convinced her to walk with him to a secluded area behind the campus.

Advertisement

It was in that isolated stretch, police allege, that he stabbed her to death. He then hid the body in the bushes and disposed of the weapon while fleeing the scene.

For months, the case went cold.

Advertisement

The Breakthrough and the Shock

The turning point came when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) pressed Dinesh during interrogation. His alleged confession led officers to a forest clearing, where skeletal remains, clothing and the suspected murder weapon were recovered.

But what followed was even more shocking than the crime itself.

A departmental review found that several police personnel assigned to the case had failed to follow basic investigative procedures. Worse, there were indications that some officers may have actively helped the accused weakening the case, sharing confidential details, and even engaging in inappropriate interactions with him. Further the probe suggests that money exchanges and “social favours” are also under scrutiny.

A System Under Question

SP Harvinder Singh described the conduct of the suspended officers as “suspicious,” citing clear lapses and possible attempts to derail the investigation. The scale of the disciplinary action points to a deeper institutional failure rather than isolated negligence.

What Happens Next

All 28 personnel have been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental inquiry is now underway. Criminal proceedings could follow if evidence of bribery or deliberate obstruction is established.